Baton Rouge to get three new craft beers from Louisiana brewery

A Lake Charles brewing company is rolling out three craft beers into the Baton Rouge market, making them available at retail stores, bars and restaurants in the area, the company announced today.

Crying Eagle Brewing Co., which opened in Lake Charles last year, offers beer in select locations in Lake Charles, Lafayette, Alexandria, Ruston, Monroe, Houma and Thibodaux, as well as Baton Rouge.

The three beers available in Baton Rouge are Ready to Mingle, a Belgian single; The Chuck, named after Lake Charles’ nickname; and Calcasieu Common, a lager created by a hybrid lager-ale brewing process used during the gold rush era, the company says.

“These aren’t your typical craft beers,” Crying Eagle President Eric Avery says in a statement. “It’s all brewed right here in the heel of the boot, and what makes us different is drinkability.”

Crying Eagle is the rough translation of Calcasieu, the parish where the brewery is located. The name comes from a “legendary local Atakapa Indian chief who charged into battle with a fearsome cry,” according to a press release from the company.

The brewery says it has seen “rapid” growth in its first year of business in Lake Charles and the surrounding area, and adds the expansion into the Capital Region is an important milestone in making southwest Louisiana a player in the craft beer industry.

The company has a 1,500-square-foot brewery in Lake Charles. The taproom features a beer garden, and the company offers limited-release beers, local events and tours. The Raising Cane’s River Center already offers Crying Eagle beer, according to the company’s website.

—Sam Karlin