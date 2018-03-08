Baton Rouge General plans new clinics in Zachary, Slaughter

Baton Rouge General is expanding its primary care services in the Capital Region by opening new Louisiana Internal Medicine Associates clinics in Zachary and Slaughter.

The Zachary clinic is expected to open later this month at 19850 Old Scenic Hwy., near Lake Pointe Avenue, in the same building as the Internal Medicine-Zachary. The Slaughter clinic will open at 1169 La. 19, Suite B later this spring. It will be staffed by Dr. Venu Kakarala, his team, residents and medical students.

LIMA clinics serve as rotation sites for internal medicine residents and medical students, who care for adults with complex and chronic conditions. Baton Rouge General opened the first LIMA clinic in December at its Bluebonnet campus.

The Zachary clinic builds on an existing partnership with Lane Regional Medical Center that began in 2014 when the two hospitals joined together to offer cancer care at the Radiation Oncology Center on Lane’s campus.

“Our partnership with Lane gave us the opportunity to provide cancer care closer to the homes of the people who live in the northern part of the parish,” Edgardo Tenreiro, BRG president and CEO, says in a prepared statement.

Baton Rouge General has campuses on Bluebonnet and in Mid City, where the hospital recently expanded clinic services to accommodate walk-in patients.

In addition to the two larger campuses, Baton Rouge General has 20 physician clinics throughout the region. The hospital system also is planning to open a neighborhood hospital in Ascension Parish and is expanding the BRG Pennington Cancer Center and the BRG’s Critical Care Tower and Regional Burn Center.