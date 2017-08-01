Baton Rouge General plans to build $30M Prairieville hospital, expand Bluebonnet campus

Baton Rouge General Medical Center has plans for two major expansions in Ascension Parish and Baton Rouge.

The hospital system says it plans to break ground on a $30 million, three-story hospital at La. 73 and Interstate 10 in Prairieville sometime early next year. Meanwhile, it’s planning a roughly $40 million, 65,000-square-foot expansion of the critical care tower at its Bluebonnet campus in Baton Rouge.

The latter expansion project is in the design stage, says spokeswoman Meghan Parrish, and it will include the addition of new floors above the emergency room at the critical care tower. The space will have additional operating rooms, a helipad, decontamination facilities and overnight space for families, among other things. Construction on the project is about two and half years down the road, Parrish adds.

The Ascension Parish facility will span 60,000 square feet and include 10 in-patient beds, a lab, physician practices and offices, and a 14-bed emergency room.

Land was purchased for the hospital last year, and the facility is expected to open in 2019, providing 24-7 health care to Ascension Parish residents who would likely otherwise drive to East Baton Rouge for care.

Thousands of Ascension residents drove into East Baton Rouge Parish to visit Baton Rouge General last year, says President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro.

The new facility will be a smaller neighborhood hospital that will allow for easier access to health care for the local community. Like larger hospitals, however, it will provide care for conditions that range from minor to life-threatening like heart attacks and strokes.

“The smaller campus will make navigating the hospital faster and easier, while the BRG name means patients will receive the same safe and high quality care they receive at our other facilities,” Tenreiro says in a prepared statement.