Baton Rouge General plans $10M expansion of cancer center

Baton Rouge General today unveiled plans for a $10 million expansion of the Pennington Cancer Center on the ground floor of Medical Tower 2 at the hospital’s Bluebonnet Boulevard campus.

Once complete, the 32,000-square-foot cancer center will provide centralized cancer services, offer additional treatment options and provide for better accommodations for cancer patients. The project will begin early next year with the expected completion date in early 2019.

“As our cancer treatment options have grown, it just makes sense to pull them all into one centralized cancer center,” BRG President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro says in a statement. “This expansion will make accessing our full suite of services easier for patients, and provide more dedicated resources to people recovering from and being treated for cancer.”

The expanded cancer center also will offer nutritional support as well as clinical trials.

In addition to the centralized services, the cancer will have:

A dedicated chemo pharmacy

An expanded radiation oncology center with new exam rooms

A 34-chair chemotherapy infusion center with stations for patients

A Hematology/oncology clinic that offers one of the country’s only IL-2 therapy programs

Chemo-specific pharmacy and dedicated oncology lab for faster therapy and blood work

A PET scanner that allows faster diagnosis

3D mammography

A victory bell to acknowledge treatment milestones for patients

The hospital also announced the facility will have a new cancer-focused retail shop called The Healing Boutique.

Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center performs roughly 20,000 infusions and 10,000 radiation visits each year.

In addition to the expanded cancer center, Baton Rouge General is building a $30 million, three-story hospital at La. 73 and Interstate 10 in Prairieville.