Baton Rouge General Physicians adding OB/GYN clinic in Mid City

Baton Rouge General Physicians is opening a new OB/GYN clinic at 3401 North Blvd. in Mid City on March 1.

In a news release issued today, the hospital says Dr. Alicia Taylor will operate a clinic in suite 400 inside the Mid City medical office.

“With so many families in Mid City and north Baton Rouge, we have a great opportunity to help bring more services to the area, including reproductive health, pregnancy care, and treatment for endometriosis and osteoporosis,” Taylor says.

Taylor also will serve as the hospital’s surgical service division chief for obstetrics and gynecology. She will work closely with Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center.

Taylor, who is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, is a graduate of Harvard University and LSU Health New Orleans. She specializes in comprehensive women’s services, including prenatal, post-natal, birth control, family planning and menopause.