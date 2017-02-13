Baton Rouge General names Edgardo Tenreiro as CEO

Roughly seven months after being named acting CEO of Baton Rouge General Health System, Edgardo Tenreiro has been named the hospital’s permanent chief executive officer.

Tenreiro, who previously served as BRG’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, succeeds former CEO Mark Slyter, who departed abruptly in August.

At the time, the hospital said it would conduct a national search for a new leader and Tenreiro would fill the role in the interim.

“The board was seeking a CEO who believes in the mission of Baton Rouge General and who has the passion and focus to lead us into the future,” Joseph Juban, Baton Rouge General/General Health System’s board chair, says in a statement. “We didn’t have to look far to find the right person. Edgardo’s enthusiasm, strategic focus, and patient-centered leadership inspires those around him to perform at the highest levels. We have a bright future with Edgardo at the helm.”

Tenreiro, a native of Indiana, holds a bachelor’s in politics, philosophy and economics and a master of business administration in finance from the University of Notre Dame. In addition to Louisiana, he has previously held management roles at hospital systems in Illinois, Texas and Florida.

In the statement, Tenreiro says he’s feeling optimistic. “We have an incredible team of engaged physicians, nurses, clinicians, support caregivers and leaders, and a culture centered around patient safety and quality improvement,” he says. “I couldn’t be more excited to lead this team as we focus on our mission to improve the health of the people we serve.”