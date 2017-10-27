Baton Rouge gains 6,000-plus jobs over past 12 months

Daily Report Staff
October 27, 2017

Baton Rouge gained 6,200 jobs over the past 12 months, through September, according to unadjusted data from the Bureau of Labor & Statistics.

The data, released today, reflects year-over-year increases in nonfarm jobs for the Baton Rouge area. Five of the state’s nine metro areas—including Hammond, Lake Charles, New Orleans and Monroe—also gained jobs during the timeframe.

Month-over-month Baton Rouge gained 4,900 jobs.

Also, the unemployment rate in Baton Rouge dropped to 4.5% in September, down from 5.8% a year ago.

Unemployment rates fell in all of Louisiana’s metro areas in September, compared to the same month last year. The state’s unemployment rate was 5.3% in September, down from 6.4%.

See the full report.

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!