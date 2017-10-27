Baton Rouge gains 6,000-plus jobs over past 12 months

Baton Rouge gained 6,200 jobs over the past 12 months, through September, according to unadjusted data from the Bureau of Labor & Statistics.

The data, released today, reflects year-over-year increases in nonfarm jobs for the Baton Rouge area. Five of the state’s nine metro areas—including Hammond, Lake Charles, New Orleans and Monroe—also gained jobs during the timeframe.

Month-over-month Baton Rouge gained 4,900 jobs.

Also, the unemployment rate in Baton Rouge dropped to 4.5% in September, down from 5.8% a year ago.

Unemployment rates fell in all of Louisiana’s metro areas in September, compared to the same month last year. The state’s unemployment rate was 5.3% in September, down from 6.4%.

