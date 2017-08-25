Baton Rouge gains 3,600 jobs through July

More people are working in Baton Rouge. The metro area gained 3,600 nonfarm jobs over the course of the 12-month period ending July 31, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data released today reflect the seventh straight month of year over year increases in nonfarm jobs for the Baton Rouge area. Statewide, five of the nine metro areas—including Lake Charles, New Orleans, Monroe and Hammond—gained jobs over the course of the year.

Month over month, however, Baton Rouge declined by 2,700 jobs since June.

Year over year unemployment also dropped, as nine metro areas saw improvement. The rate in the Baton Rouge area tumbled to 5% in July, down from 5.2% in June and 5.7% one year ago.

“These numbers are a clear indication that Louisiana’s employment outlook is gradually improving,” Ava Dejoie, Louisiana Workforce Commission executive director, says in a statement. “We hope to continue on this positive trajectory until all eligible job seekers are paired up with available job opportunities.”

The data is not adjusted for seasonal changes.

