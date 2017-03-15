Baton Rouge founder of Red Door Interiors opening new concept in Southdowns Village

Erin DeBosier Tew, founder and owner of Red Door Interiors, is opening a new concept store in the Southdowns Village Shopping Center in the space formerly occupied by Ann Connelly Fine Art.

SPACES by Erin Tew will be a design finishings showroom that features several different design styles, including transitional, industrial, cosmopolitan, seaside and modern farmhouse. Within each defined space, the store will include a selection of home finishings, lighting, mirrors, hardware, wall coverings and paint.

The store will also have showroom space for cabinetry, flooring, and tile from a variety of local vendors and contractors.

“Most clients are overwhelmed by the choices needed to be made when building or remodeling,” says DeBosier Tew, who has been in the home interiors industry for almost 15 years and has remodeled seven of her own homes. “There are so many options but very little vision. My concept is to offer both.”

DeBosier Tew’s new retail space was vacated earlier this month, when Ann Connelly relocated her gallery to Studio Park, the 2.8-acre development at the intersection of Lobdell Avenue and Jefferson Highway that she and her husband, Paul Connelly, have been developing since 2015.

DeBosier Tew will continue to operate Red Door Interiors, which is located at 13726 Perkins Road, as well as her new store.

—Stephanie Riegel