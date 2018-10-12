Baton Rouge expert calls master sommelier cheating incident ‘unfortunate’

The Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas announced this week that it would have to invalidate the diplomas of 23 new master sommeliers who had just passed the rigorous wine exam in St. Louis in September, because of evidence of cheating in the tasting portion of the test.

The Washington Post reports one of the court’s masters breached the confidentiality of the test after releasing detailed information concerning wines in the tasting flight ahead of time.

“I think something like that was bound to happen with any organization,” says Baton Rouge certified sommelier Scott Higgins. “They hold themselves to a high standard. It’s unfortunate that this happened.”

Achieving the top ranking from of Court of Master Sommeliers is an expensive business investment, that can cost years of studying and more than $10,000 to earn, says Higgins, an operating partner of Mouton wine and cocktail bar at White Star.

The cost is worth it, he says, because the coveted certification is so lucrative for sommeliers working in cities like New York. Master is the highest of four levels, Higgins has the second level of certification.

The master title has been achieved by less than 300 people since the Court of Master Sommeliers launched its organization in 1969, which is why, Higgins says, the 23 sommeliers who passed in September was such an anomaly.

Read the full story about the sommelier scandal here.