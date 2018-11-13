Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week kicks off tonight

Three days of events, panels, and keynote addresses designed to help the entrepreneurs in the Capital Region enhance and grow their businesses kicks off this evening as Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week returns for an eighth year.

Tonight’s event, which is free to attend, takes place at the Louisiana Emerging Technology Center. It will showcase innovations, products and services being created by Baton Rouge entrepreneurs.

Events continue at 8 a.m. Wednesday with Entrepreneur Day and wrap up Thursday with the annual BREW pitch competition on Thursday evening. Entrepreneur Day will include panel discussions and keynote addresses by Portland, Oregon-based entrepreneur Jill Nelson, founder and CEO of Ruby Receptionist, and by Louisiana-based entrepreneur Chris Meaux, founder and CEO of Waitr. Tickets are $25.

On Thursday, “Get Started Louisiana,” a high stakes pitch event hosted by Cox Communications and PitchBR, will feature five entrepreneurs competing for a top prize valued at $10,000.

BREW became an official program of NexusLA last year. The format of the events was refined this year to include programming that helps local entrepreneurs who already have traction in the marketplace and are now growing their businesses.

Get complete BREW event details and tickets.