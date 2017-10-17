Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week kicks off Nov. 14

All events for this year’s Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, an annual event showcasing local business leaders, will be held downtown this year. Featuring panel discussions, networking opportunities and a pitch competition, BREW will take place between Tuesday, Nov. 14, and Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Watermark Hotel is offering special group rates for BREW attendees this year. The event, which has been held annually since 2011, moved all events to downtown to create more opportunities for “spontaneous connections” and to make it easier to walk between venues, the organizers say.

This year’s keynote speakers are Ryan Holiday, a motivational speaker and author, and Jeff Moulton, executive director of the Stephenson National Center for Security Research and Training as well as the Transformation Technologies and Cyber Research Center at LSU. A $20 ticket will get you into all BREW events. Check out the full lineup of BREW events and register to attend.

Here are some of the highlights of the event:

“Elevate Your Brand,” a women in business conversation led by local leadership expert Dima Ghawi

Arts Entrepreneur Summit hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

“This is Personal” cyber security briefing by Jeff Moulton, executive director of LSU’s Stephenson National Center for Security Research and Training

Small-group huddles on everything from virtual reality to business development

Lunch lottery meetings for attendees to connect around the tables of downtown restaurants

EO Accelerator Test Drive

BREW wraps up with this year’s final PitchBR competition, taking place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, at the Manship Theatre.