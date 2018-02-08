Baton Rouge drivers wasted an average of 32 hours in traffic in 2017

Baton Rouge drivers wasted 32 hours on average in 2017 sitting in traffic jams at peak congestion hours, according to the latest scorecard from transportation analytics firm INRIX.

The INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard ranks cities nationally and internationally. It also ranks countries according to whose citizens spend the greatest amount of time in traffic.

Baton Rouge ranks No. 28th out of 297 U.S. cities, 31st out of 319 North American cities and 158th globally.

The study, released this week, analyzed 1,360 cities across 38 countries and attributes traffic congestion to population and economic growth along with continued urbanization.

Los Angeles continues to rank No. 1 for traffic congestion, with drivers wasting an average of 102 hours in traffic.

The U.S. dropped one spot from fourth to No. 5 in the global rankings, with drivers spending 41 peak hours last year in traffic jams, costing drivers nearly $305 billion, or an average of $1,445 per driver.

Get more information about traffic in Baton Rouge and read the full report.