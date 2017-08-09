Baton Rouge doctors buy Picardy Avenue office for $1.5M

Two Baton Rouge doctors have purchased an office building on Picardy Avenue near Dijon Drive in the Baton Rouge Health District, with the intention of relocating their medical practice and wellness spa there.

Dr. Tasha Shamlin and Dr. Kenyatta Shamlin-Haynes—who are sisters—bought the Picardy Avenue building for $1.5 million from Kenny Juban’s KAJ Properties in a deal that closed Tuesday.

Tasha Shamlin says she and her sister plan to renovate the vacant, nearly 9,200-square-foot building before opening their medical practice—Louisiana Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates or LIMPA—in the building on Sept. 1.

Their other business, The Medical Wellness Spa of Baton Rouge, will relocate to the Picardy Avenue site from Towne Center on Jefferson Highway in January. Both businesses will operate under the same roof in the health district.

“I think people get to a certain point in their career where it’s time for the next step, and I think the next step for us is owning our own practice,” Tasha Shamlin says. “ …Putting the two in the same building continues to build a brand of wellness that we are promoting.”

David Palmer of Coldwell Banker Commercial One represented the buyer, and George Kurz of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.

—Alexandria Burris