Baton Rouge doctor providing medical services to NFL Pro Bowl players

A local orthopedic surgeon is headed to the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl.

Dr. Larry S. “Chip” Bankston, who practices at the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic, is also the head orthopedic surgeon for the New Orleans Saints. With the Saints’ coaching staff selected to coach the NFC squad in this year’s Pro Bowl game, the team’s training staff is joining them to provide medical services during practices and the game, according to a news release.

Bankston, who specializes in sports medicine injuries, also serves as a clinical instructor for the LSU Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program.

The NFL Pro Bowl will be televised at 2 p.m. on ESPN on Sunday, Jan. 28.