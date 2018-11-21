Baton Rouge doctor pleads guilty to conspiracy to receive kickback payments

Baton Rouge physician Dr. Gray Wesley Barrow pled guilty Tuesday for his role in what the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana describes as a scheme to receive approximately $336,000 in illegal health care kickback payments.

Barrow co-owns Louisiana Spine & Sports LLC, a pain management clinic located on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Jefferson Highway, with Dr. John Clark. Barrow allegedly sent urine samples collected from patients to a drug testing laboratory in return for a percentage of the reimbursements paid to the laboratory by health care benefit programs, including Medicare, according to plea documents.

Barrow admitted in a hearing before U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson to receiving approximately $336,000 in disbursements from the laboratory after sending urine samples between April 2014 and July 2016.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2019, according to a separate statement from the Department of Justice.

Clark was indicted last year for being part of a $4.4 million fraud scheme in which he and his billing supervisor allegedly submitted false claims to Medicare and private insurance companies on behalf of Louisiana Spine & Sports.

Calls placed to Louisiana Spine & Sports for comment went not returned before this afternoon’s deadline.