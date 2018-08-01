Baton Rouge developers, contractors bring home ‘2018 Best Projects’ awards

For its work on Shell’s new olefins unit in Geismar, Turner Industries is among a handful of local contractors and developers who have won ‘2018 Best Projects’ awards from trade publication ENR.

The awards honor the best projects in all of Louisiana and Texas completed in the past year. The magazine says it received 121 entries for this year’s competition, from which judges selected 42 projects across 18 categories as the region’s best. Along with Turner, local companies and projects receiving awards include:

Milton J. Womack Inc.: Award of Merit in the higher education/research category for its work on LSU’s new recreation center.

The Lemoine Co.: Best Project in the office/retail/mixed-use development category for its work on the LSU Center for Coastal and Deltaic Solutions.

Lincoln Builders Inc.: Award of Merit in the sports/entertainment category for its work on the pressbox at Joe Aillet Stadium at Louisiana Tech University.

All of the winners recognized by the magazine will be honored at an event in Houston on Oct. 18, where ENR will announce the 2018 Project of the Year.

