Baton Rouge couple takes over ownership of Harb’s Oasis

After a monthslong search, Charbel Harb has found a buyer for Harb’s Oasis on Coursey Boulevard, which he owned and operated for nearly four decades.

Jerry and Lindsey All, a Baton Rouge couple who have been longtime customers at Harb’s, have assumed ownership of the landscaping and water gardening business under a deal that closed on Monday.

Lindsey All declined to reveal how much she and her husband paid for the business, though she says they bought the inventory and assets outright and are leasing the property from Charbel and his wife Ruth.

The Alls have spent the last few weeks updating the store, restocking inventory and adding new features to enhance the water gardening portion. They plan to retain all employees. Jerry All is taking over as owner and operator. Lindsey All will keep her current day job.

“We’ve been working with the Harbs for a month now,” she says. “Our goal is to really carry forward their vision and what they’ve done for the past 37 years and at the same time put a fresh spin on it.”

In August 2016, Charbel announced his plans to retire and sell the business. He wanted to find a new buyer to carry on his legacy, searching for more than a year before ceasing day-to-day business operations in October and beginning a liquidation sale.

Lindsey All, who lives in the same neighborhood as the Harbs, says she and her husband didn’t realize the business was for sale until the Harbs’ advertised the liquidation sale online.

The Alls reached out and the rest fell into place. Charbel will stay on as a consultant, assisting in landscape sales and installation. Ruth will assist as a consultant in buying and marketing.

“They’re still very vested in this lifelong venture,” Lindsey All says. “We’ll be retaining them as consultants to guide us and help us in the business.”

