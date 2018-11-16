Baton Rouge continues to gain jobs in October

Baton Rouge gained 6,400 jobs in October compared to the same month last year, but lost about 3,000 jobs when compared to September, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Statewide, seasonally adjusted data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics show that nonfarm employment increased by 19,400 jobs to 1,989,700 since October 2017, marking the 13th consecutive month Louisiana has posted year-over-year job gains.

“Over the past 13 months, Louisianans have continued to re-enter the labor market into jobs that both pay well and provide support for Louisiana residents and their families,” says LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie in a prepared statement. “This coupled with the recent news of Louisiana’s 4.3 percent Gross Domestic Product increase during the second quarter which ranked 12th in the nation, shows that the state is moving in a direction that both employees and business owners can be confident in.”

Industries that showed the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs included the other services category, which is at an all-time high; mining and logging, which added 2,100 jobs from October 2017; and the education and health services industry, which added 4,600 jobs from October 2017.

Read the full report.