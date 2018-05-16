Baton Rouge construction company moving to Mid City

Baton Rouge-based RedIron Construction will be relocating to Mid City, a move owner Justin Waller says is because of the redevelopment buzz and growth along Government Street and the surrounding area.

In a deal that closed April 30, Waller purchased a half acre of land on the corner of North Boulevard and 16th Street, next door to Mid City Gardens. A 2,500-square-foot historic building on Waller’s new property will be renovated and the construction company is expected to move in along with one or two additional tenants next January.

Waller’s company—which constructs metal buildings, metal roofing and structural steel—was originally located farther south in the city off of Jefferson Highway near Skate Galaxy. After the company flooded in August 2016, they chose not to return there.

“I live in Mid City, I love Mid City,” Waller says. “If I live in Baton Rouge, then that’s where I want to be.”

Waller considered the new location for roughly 6-8 months before deciding to make the purchase. The site is a part of the former DiVincenti Brothers Produce location.

Waller says his goal is to build more spaces on the property to accommodate more tenants as demand grows and development continues between downtown and Mid City.