Baton Rouge company steps up to the plate with Chandler Bats acquisition

CoverFour, a Baton Rouge-based sports investment and operating company focused on building high-performance athletic brands, announced Tuesday that it has acquired baseball equipment manufacturer Chandler Bats, marking its public debut as a player in the sporting goods industry.

The acquisition represents the first publicly announced deal for CoverFour, which has been operating and making strategic investments behind the scenes for several years. Company leaders say the transaction is the first step in a broader strategy to acquire, grow and scale athlete-focused sports brands.

Chandler has long been recognized as one of the most trusted names in professional baseball. Its products are used by top players across Major League Baseball, including Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani and are respected throughout the game for their performance and consistency.

The acquisition is the foundation for CoverFour’s broader vision, where elite craftsmanship meets scaled infrastructure, data-driven product development and direct connection to athletes and consumers, with additional athlete partnerships and portfolio expansions already on the horizon.

“CoverFour was created to do one thing exceptionally well, which is to identify iconic performance brands and unlock their next phase of growth,” said Joe Lawrence, CEO of CoverFour, in a statement. “Chandler is exactly the kind of brand we believe in, deeply rooted in their sport, trusted by top athletes, and built on uncompromising quality. This acquisition sets the tone for what CoverFour represents.”

CoverFour plans to focus on athlete-led product innovation, direct-to-consumer and retail sales growth, expanded manufacturing capacity and international market expansion. The company says it will invest in production infrastructure to increase output while maintaining Chandler’s emphasis on craftsmanship.

“As popularity of Chandler has quickly increased, CoverFour’s leadership and resources will now let us begin to unlock our full potential,” said Ben Chase, CEO of Chandler Bats. “With vertically integrated production and a history of proven operational excellence, the vision CoverFour has for the future of Chandler is exciting.”

CoverFour provides shared resources across product development, manufacturing and go-to-market strategy under one roof.

CoverFour’s portfolio also includes:

Legion: Innovative football protective gear revolutionizing safety, style and performance

SweetSpot: A sports product company that touts both competitive and leisure play from the backyard to on-field for all ages

Luccini: Premium baseball uniforms, products and gear developed by former MLB players and dynasty coaches

Throne Sport Coffee: A better-for-you performance coffee brand co-founded by NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Alliat: High-end pickleball equipment built with patented technology and a unique, elevated aesthetic (coming soon)

The company is led by Lawrence, a former professional baseball player and co-founder of Marucci Sports, along with President Blair Barbier, chief product officer Curtis Cruz and chief marketing officer Stan Levy.