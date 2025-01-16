These ex-LSU athletes credit on-field lessons for their off-field business success

For many former athletes, transitioning from sports to entrepreneurship is a natural next step. In the latest issue of Business Report, three standout LSU alumni—Ryan Theriot, Blair Barbier and Russell Shepard—discuss how sports shaped their entrepreneurial journeys and gave them the mindset to also succeed off the field.

Russell Shepard began his entrepreneurial journey after graduating LSU, during his NFL rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013. He partnered with his parents to start a dump truck company.

Shepard says athletes looking to branch out into business need to develop a sense of self outside of their respective sports.

“We’re built for this,” he says. “Entrepreneurship is not easy. It’s hard whether your company is doing good or bad. There are ups and downs that come with it, and you have to be able to weather the storm. It’s no different than going through a football or baseball season.”

