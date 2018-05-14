Baton Rouge colleges send 4,500 new degree holders into the workforce

More than 4,500 degrees were awarded by Baton Rouge universities over the weekend as LSU saw one of its largest graduating classes in history.

At LSU’s spring commencement ceremony, 3,967 degrees were awarded—the third largest ever awarded in the spring. Of the nearly 4,000 degrees awarded, 3,193 were undergraduate degrees.

Meanwhile, in north Baton Rouge, Southern University awarded more than 650 degrees Friday—more than 400 undergraduate degrees and nearly 200 graduate degrees.

The overall LSU class of 2017-2018 saw 6,497 degrees awarded, the second highest ever awarded in an academic year.

This spring also saw the most degrees ever awarded to black, Hispanic, Asian and military veteran students at LSU. Records were set for these student groups for the overall 2017-18 academic year as well.

A new record of 402 degrees were awarded to black students, with a total of 755 degrees being awarded for the academic year. Among Hispanic students, 232 degrees were awarded, with a total of 371 degrees being awarded for the academic year, and 161 degrees were awarded to Asian students, with a total of 248 degrees being awarded for the year. Veterans earned 78 degrees this spring, setting a new high, and 160 degrees were awarded veterans for the academic year.