Baton Rouge civil contractor buys Highland Road site to expand headquarters

A Baton Rouge civil contractor and concrete services company has purchased roughly 10 acres of land along Highland Road to expand its headquarters.

Five-S Group—through an LLC called Andre Smith Venture—bought the land between Jefferson and Airline highways for $1.9 million in a deal that closed last week, according to sales documents.

In a news release, Five-S Group says it plans to expand its headquarters and develop a commercial office warehouse facility that will include warehouse space, an FAA-approved helipad, storage hangars for helicopters, and a pilot’s lounge.

The civil contractor today also announced the hiring of commercial agent Ty Harvison, who will manage the project, as executive vice president of development. Site plans for the project are currently being developed. The seller is listed as Highland Road Investments LLC.

Harvison, a broker for NAI/Latter & Blum, along with Walt Ketchings, actually represented the seller in the transaction. Candi Picou Linschoten of ReMax represented the buyer.