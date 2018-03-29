Baton Rouge carpet and flooring company buys Industriplex building for $610K

Having outgrown their current location in Cloverland, the owners of Baton Rouge-based DuraSteam Carpet and Upholstery have purchased a 5,250-square-foot building on Industriplex Boulevard with plans to relocate operations there.

Deal Properties, a limited liability company owned by Chip and Natalie Deal, bought the building on Industriplex Boulevard, near Exchequer Drive, for $610,000 in a deal that closed Wednesday, according to a news release. The purchase includes 30,000-square-feet of land.

The seller was L.C.K. International LLC of Houston.

DuraStream is a second generation, family-owned commercial and residential carpet and flooring company that’s been operating here for more than 20 years. The company’s existing office and warehouse in Cloverland will be available for rent, Grey Hammett, a Mike Falgoust & Associates broker, says.

“When this building became available, it allowed the Deals to greatly expand to needed space, gave them more road exposure, and it came with 20,000 square feet. of excess land that can be used by the business or to build rental office/warehouse suites,” says Hammett says, who represented the buyer.

Lance Ginn and Austin Lolan of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.