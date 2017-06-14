Baton Rouge can use Green Light Plan dollars to help repay HUD

Money designated for the city-parish’s Green Light plan may be used to help cover nearly $1.3 million in misspent federal dollars earmarked for programs to help low-income people under former Mayor Kip Holden’s administration.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development informed Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office in a letter earlier this month that the city-parish will have to repay $1.29 million after an audit found the city-parish misspent the money. Baton Rouge annually receives a pot of Community Development Block Grant funding, which must be spent on things like job and housing programs for the poor.

Almost $400,000 of those federal dollars was improperly used by the city to fund a portion of the Mississippi River levee bike path, HUD wrote in the letter on June 2nd. While the segment did span poorer parts of the city, the bike path is used by a wider range of people and therefore did not qualify as a low-to-moderate income program.

Rather than taking the money from the city-parish’s pot of federal dollars next year, HUD is allowing Broome’s office to use local money for eligible HUD programs, says Rowdy Gaudet, assistant chief administrative officer for Broome.

“When Mayor Broome came in we were aware of these issues. One of the first meetings she had was with (HUD),” Gaudet says. “She reset that relationship. She let them know a new administration was there.”

To cover the rejected $396,836 cost of the bike path, Gaudet says Broome plans to use money from the Green Light Plan, a taxpayer-funded program approved by voters in 2005. Three percent of Green Light Plan funding is set aside for beautification projects, including sidewalks and bike paths, meaning the Mississippi River levee path would qualify, he adds. However, the Metro Council must sign off on using Green Light funds to cover the cost.

The city-parish also bungled a program designed to give low-income young people construction jobs, and HUD told Broome to repay $338,176. Another $320,911 was unaccounted for in housing rehabilitation contracts, and more than $230,000 was used in CDBG funds to pay for unrelated, ineligible programs.

Broome is introducing a measure at tonight’s Metro Council meeting that would create a three-year repayment agreement with HUD where the city-parish would pay $430,550 each year for eligible programs. The Metro Council will take up the proposal later this month.

