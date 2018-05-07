Baton Rouge business consultant: An easy way to keep life from ‘just happening’

Aside from getting a good lesson on the importance of consistency in the workplace, Letrece Griffin picked up a valuable insight while working in a hair salon in her high school years.

“I loved to see how women walked in one way but left with a completely different demeanor and outward exuberance after being pampered and styled,” she tells Business Report in its new Executive Spotlight feature.

Today, the business consultant, coach and motivational speaker works hard to leave her clients with the same refreshed feeling and rejuvenated attitude. And it’s not as easy as she often makes it look.

“Some people see this industry as fluff or just fun,” she says, “but to be done well, it takes meticulous planning and analytics.”

Last year, the 35-year-old published her first book, The Write Way: A 21-Day Interactive Journey to Self-Love and Awareness.

Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A with Griffin. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

Why do you think setting goals is important, and what are some short-term goals you’ve set for yourself?

“Setting goals is important because it prevents life from ‘just happening’ to you. Too often, people just go with the flow, and before they know it, they look up to find themselves in a place they never planned. And, moreover, can’t really explain how they got there. Of course, there is plenty in life that is uncontrollable, but by having dreams and making plans/goals on how to achieve them, you become the ruler and master of your fate. Some short term goals I currently have are to do more mentoring and to hold workshops to assist interested parties in marketing and branding tactics and skills.”