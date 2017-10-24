Baton Rouge-based LandBros Aerial acquired by Houston company

LandBros Aerial, the Baton Rouge-based company launched in 2014 to provide drone-based services to commercial and industrial clients, has been acquired by Premium Inspection & Testing Group, of Houston, for an undisclosed amount.

The company, according to a news release announcing the deal, will be integrated as a specialized department within Capitol Ultrasonics, a division of Premium Inspection & Testing Group. The current leadership team will remain, but the LandBros Aerial name will change to Capital Unmanned.

“LandBros will provide us with additional opportunities to serve our customers nationwide by integrating these emerging technologies into the industrial field and allowing us to continue building on our history of success,” Rodney Bonvillain, chief operating officer of Premium Inspection and Testing Group and president of Capitol Ultrasonics, says in a statement.

