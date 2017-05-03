Baton Rouge-based Amedisys’ first quarter earnings top Wall Street expectations

Amedisys has reported first quarter earnings of $15.1 million, topping Wall Street expectations for the Baton Rouge-based home health care and hospice services provider.

The Associated Press reports Amedisys had a profit of 44 cents per share during the first quarter. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $370.5 million in the period, also topping Wall Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370 million.

Amedisys shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $56.09, a climb of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months. Amedisys shares were trading at $57.47 as of 2:21 p.m. today.

The company today also unveiled a new logo that depicts an arrow shaped into a rooftop and a medical cross serving as a window, all enclosed by a circle.

In a statement, Amedisys President and CEO Paul Kusserow says the new logo symbolizes the company’s transformation, its upswing and its mission to deliver compassionate clinical care.

“Our performance has improved in every possible respect—strategically, clinically, financially and operationally,” Kusserow says. “None of that could have happened without our more than 16,000 staff members committing themselves every day of the year to providing the highest possible quality of care to patients and their families.”