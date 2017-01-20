Baton Rouge area gains 9K jobs over the past year

The Baton Rouge metro area posted a 9,000-job gain over the last year, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

An LWC news release says Baton Rouge gained some 9,000 jobs between December 2015 and December 2016, even though the Capital Region posted a 100-job loss between November and December of 2016.

The Capital Region’s job growth is easily the highest among Louisiana’s major metro areas. The next closest MSA in year-over-year gains is New Orleans, which added 3,900 jobs between December 2015 and December 2016.

Meanwhile, Lafayette, which is suffering from the oil price collapse, lost 6,500 jobs over the year, the LWC says.

The state as a whole added 2,600 jobs in December, and its unemployment rate declined to 6.1%, down from 6.2% the same month last year, the LWC says.

Education and health services had the largest over-the-month gain with 2,600 new jobs in December 2016. Manufacturing added 1,000 jobs over the month, while trade, transportation and utilities added 800. Mining and logging, which encompasses the oil and gas industry, lost 1,600 jobs in December and 6,100 jobs over the past year.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission cited seasonally adjusted data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics in its report.

—Robert Stewart