Baton Rouge apartments bought by New Orleans CCNO Development

A blighted north Baton Rouge apartment complex has been purchased by a New Orleans real estate development firm for some $2.1 million.

The firm, CCNO Development, which was established following Hurricane Katrina, bought the Suburban Apartments through its subsidiary, LaPLAYA SPE. The deal for the 140-unit affordable housing complex at 6515 Hanks Dr., off Airline Highway, closed last Thursday and was handled without a broker.

The seller is listed as Suburban Apartments LLC, represented by Diedre Vincent, according to sales documents.

CCNO founder Joseph Stebbins, who previously worked for the Housing Authority of New Orleans, says the purchase is his company’s first foray into the Baton Rouge market. “It’s a good market,” he said. “There’s good absorption there.”

Georgia-based Triumph Management, which has done work in this market, will manage the property.

The lack of affordable housing following the August flood and the need to keep existing stock operational, said Stebbins, was a driving force behind the purchase. North Baton Rouge lost six multifamily complexes in the flood.

Stebbins anticipates making substantial repairs and improvements to the complex, including getting the facility’s laundry room, which has been shuttered for four years, operational.

—Alexandria Burris