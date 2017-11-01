Baton Rouge apartment rents up 2.4% in October

Median apartment rental rates in Baton Rouge rose 2.4% year-over-year in October, according to a new report from Apartment List, a San Francisco-based company that runs an apartment listing search engine.

The median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Baton Rouge is $790, while the median for a two bedroom is $910.

The city leads the state in having year-over-year rent growth, the report says, but Baton Rouge is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Nationally, the average rent for a two bedroom apartment is $1,160.

