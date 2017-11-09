Baton Rouge Airport director search committee named, will meet after Thanksgiving

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Cleve Dunn, Jr., not Cleve Dunn, Sr., is serving on the search committee.

A national search committee for the next Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport director, which for months has been a point of contention among local officials, has taken shape and will convene in the coming weeks, says Metro Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg.

An item passed by the Metro Council last night established the members of the committee, and Freiberg hopes to have candidates for the airport head selected by early next year.

The three council members on the committee are Chauna Banks, Trae Welch and Freiberg.

Welch has been the most outspoken council member against the idea of conducting a national search. Instead, he advocated for Ralph Hennessy, who has served as interim director for the past year.

“I hope to expedite this because I think we’ve been far too long on getting it done,” Freiberg says. “I’m hoping we can advertise for a few months and then bring in candidates.”

Ultimately, the full Metro Council will vote to hire the next airport director, but the committee will advertise in national publications and interview candidates, Freiberg says. The panel will bring at least three candidates to the council for consideration.

Along with the council members, four airport commission members are serving on the committee: state Rep. Barbara Carpenter, Jim Ellis, Cleve Dunn, Jr., and Johnny Fife.

Freiberg hopes to hold the first committee meeting the week after Thanksgiving.

Hennessy has served as interim director for about a year since former director Anthony Marino left after 20 years at the helm.

—Sam Karlin