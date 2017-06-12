BASF, Syngenta among bidders for Bayer-Monsanto assets

BASF and Syngenta are among companies that have submitted preliminary bids for assets Bayer plans to sell in order to get regulatory approval for its $66 billion takeover of seeds giant Monsanto, Bloomberg reports. The two companies have expressed preliminary interest in acquiring the business lines that produce canola, cotton seeds, the LibertyLink herbicide-resistant trait and its glufosinate weed killer.

Bayer may also sell garlic and pepper seed operations separately or as part of the whole package, sources tell Bloomberg. In total, the disposals may fetch $2.5 billion to $3 billion.

Bayer put the assets on the block earlier this year and invited suitors to bid for the entire package or individual businesses, potentially preempting concerns from antitrust authorities.

Discussions are at an early stage and disposing of the assets may take a few more months to complete. No final decisions have been made and the companies could still decide against proceeding with offers, they say.

Monsanto in February began a $975 million expansion of it Luling plant in St. Charles Parish. The plant will produce a dicamba, a plant herbicide. It’s unclear how the Luling facility would be impacted by the acquisition.

Bloomberg has the full story.