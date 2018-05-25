Bardwell Homes moving to new office location off Jefferson Highway

Local home builder Scott Bardwell bought a 4,000-square-foot condominium office on Wrenwood Boulevard for $650,000 from Wrenwood Commercial Partnership with plans to move his business operations there.

Bardwell, who purchased the property with John Noland through Landwell Investments LLC, says the move to a larger office will come in roughly 90 days after the completion of minor renovations.

Bardwell Homes currently operates from a 5,000-square-foot office on Bluebonnet Boulevard, though more than half that space is leased to other tenants.

Bardwell was represented by Will Adams of Property One, and the building was listed by Ty Gose of NAI/Latter & Blum. The deal was filed today with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.