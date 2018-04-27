Bardwell Construction Co. buys Artisan Hill lots for $1.15M

Homebuilder Scott Bardwell is moving forward with plans to turn 22 undeveloped townhome lots at Artisan Hill into single-family homes.

Bardwell Construction Co., an LLC managed by Bardwell, purchased the lots in the development for $1.15 million in a deal that closed this week.

The seller is listed as MACB, a limited liability company based in Baton Rouge and affiliated with the Celtic Group, according to sales documents filed Thursday.

Artisan Hill—on Jefferson Highway near Bluebonnet Boulevard—initially began as a condo project in 2005 before being converted to townhomes. Originally slated for 30 townhomes, only eight have been built.

Bardwell filed documents with the Planning Commission in January to rezone the property so he could build 16 single-family homes ranging from $380,000 to $450,000 on the 22 townhome lots.

Construction on the homes, ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,600 square feet, was tentatively slated to begin in early summer. Bardwell could not be reached for comment before this morning’s publication deadline.