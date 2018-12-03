Bar Louie closes at the Mall of Louisiana

Bar Louie has closed its Baton Rouge location at the Mall of Louisiana after five years.

The empty bar and eatery had signs posted on its doors today, reading that it has “unfortunately closed operations here in our Bar Louie Baton Rouge location.” A phone number for the establishment appears to no longer be in service.

Mall of Louisiana management did not return calls or emails for comment as of press time, and Bar Louie representatives could not immediately be reached.

Bar Louie, a Texas-based chain specializing in signature martinis, opened along the Boulevard shopping center at the mall in 2013, replacing Bravo! Cucina Italiana restaurant, which was one of the first tenants to move into the Boulevard in 2008.

It’s unclear what comes next for the 7,500-square-foot space, which is adjacent to BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse and the upcoming Main Event Entertainment, replacing the former hhgregg location.

The Mall of Louisiana has seen a number of tenants come and go in recent years. Three new tenants—Smashburger, Amazing Chi and Burn Boot Camp—moved in earlier this year, while older stores, such as Brookstone and The Gap, have closed. Fashion retailer H&M announced last week that it would open a location at the mall in 2019.