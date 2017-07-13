Banks: Champion had ‘a target on their back’ in Baton Rouge market

Champion Medical Center in north Baton Rouge is closing, almost a year after state officials decided not to build a long-sought emergency room at the for-profit facility.

A spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed to Daily Report that the company notified the agency earlier today of the pending closure.

North Baton Rouge leaders had pushed for the hospital to be the new location of an emergency room to serve the area, but Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration negotiated a deal last year for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to open one instead.

Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks, who advocated for the Champion deal, says in an email the hospital had a difficult time in the market here after other hospitals “turned their backs” on north Baton Rouge.

“I have one regret, and that is Champion (trying) to help our north Baton Rouge community put a target on their back and may have led to its decision to close,” Banks says, adding she doesn’t think there will be a significant impact on the region’s health or economic landscape.

Executives from Next Health LLC quietly broke away from that company and acquired sole ownership of Champion in March through Forge Health System, says Forge executive Michael Austin.

Next Health, a Dallas company, has been at the center of multiple controversies in the past year after a top executive was indicted by the Justice Department for an alleged role in a kickback scheme. A major health insurer sued the company earlier this year in Texas, accusing the company of similar activities.

Austin, a former executive at Next Health, said in a text message the company will release more information next week and declined further comment.

—Sam Karlin