Ax throwing coming to downtown Baton Rouge

Sharpen your axes, Baton Rouge is getting a third ax-throwing venue this spring.

The Canadian-based Bad Axe Throwing is expected to open up in downtown Baton Rouge at the corner of Main and 6th Streets later this spring.

This will be the company’s first location in Louisiana, according to its website, but the third ax-throwing operation in the Baton Rouge area.

The business plans to sell beer and wine, unlike the area’s two other ax-throwing businesses, Civil Axe Throwing on Government Street and Gotham Archery in Central.

The 6,181-square-foot property, located at 600 Main St., was recently listed for lease online. Occupancy permits have yet to be issued for the space, according to online data from the city’s Open Data portal.

The latest development comes just three months after Civil Axe Throwing opened its Mid City location in November.

Bad Axe classifies itself as “the world’s biggest urban aze throwing club” with dozens of locations in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom. Media representatives of the company could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.