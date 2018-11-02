Auto of the Week, Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge: Helpful connections to set you free. The 2018 GLE 350

The Mercedes GLE 350’s standard rain-sensing windshield wipers make life in South Louisiana a breeze. With comfortable seating for five, the GLE offers generous carrying capacity, with 38.2 cu-ft of cargo space behind the rear seats and 80.3 cu-ft with the rear seatbacks lowered. A standard power lift gate makes loading and unloading cargo easy. This 2018 IIHS Top Safety Pick offers 23 EPA MPG Hwy and a starting price or $52,500 MSRP. Click here for details.