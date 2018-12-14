Auto of the Week, Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge: 2018 GLC 300

Arguably the nicest interior of the luxury compact SUVs in its class, the GLC really delivers the goods in the performance department, according to US News and World Report. The GLC further excels with its exceptional safety standards, a hallmark of the brand. The latest technology in driver assistance systems and energy efficiency can help reduce collisions and emissions. Driver’s side knee airbags offer a greater level of protection to help you walk away from an accident. With 56.5 cubic feet of cargo space and starting at just $40,050, this IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus award winner can carry all of your holiday loot. Click here for details.