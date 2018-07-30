Auto shop issues top Louisiana consumer complaints

The fastest-growing number of complaints to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office last year stemmed from the historic flooding of 2016, according to today’s report from the Consumer Federation of America.

The rising waters submerged vehicles, causing sales and repair problems across the state.

In one case, a woman left her 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser at a garage in June of 2016 to fix a malfunctioning power window. Weeks went by and the shop owner had several excuses for the delay in getting the job done.Then the shop flooded on Sept. 30th and the vehicle took on several inches of water, according to the report. After months of delay, the woman discovered that the shop owner was selling parts off of her vehicle to replace parts on other cars because there were no parts available for 2005 PT Cruisers.

Confronted with this information, the shop owner agreed to pay the woman the value of the car, $2,125, plus the $751 she spent for insurance while it was in the shop.

Problems with home alarm sales tactics were flagged as a national issue to watch by the CFA after reports of it became more common in its survey.

Forty agencies from twenty-three states participated in the survey, which asked about the most common complaints, the fastest-growing complaints, and the worst complaints received in 2017. The most frequently cited problems reported last year to state and local consumer agencies were:

Auto: Misrepresentations in advertising or sales of new and used cars, lemons, faulty repairs, auto leasing, and towing disputes.

Home Improvement/Construction: Shoddy work, failure to start or complete the job.

Retail Sales: False advertising and other deceptive practices, defective merchandise, problems with rebates, coupons, gift cards and gift certificates, failure to deliver.

Credit/Debt: Billing and fee disputes, mortgage modifications and mortgage-related fraud, credit repair, debt relief services, predatory lending, illegal or abusive debt collection tactics.

Landlord/Tenant: Unhealthy or unsafe conditions, failure to make repairs or provide promised amenities, deposit and rent disputes, illegal eviction tactics.

Read the full report.