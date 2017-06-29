Authorities suspend Reggie’s liquor license

Three days after 37 people were arrested in a sting by five law enforcement agencies at Reggie’s in Tigerland, the popular bar’s liquor license has been suspended, records from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control show.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Wednesday that the bar was under investigation by ATC and the city-parish Office of Alcoholic Beverage Control for possible violations. WBRZ reports an ATC hearing is scheduled for July 5.

Reggie’s is located at 1176 Bob Pettit Blvd., near LSU.

Law enforcement had surveilled the bar for three weeks and noticed an uptick of minors under the age of 18 in the bar’s parking lot on Monday nights.

Most of those arrested were minors cited for unlawful entry into a business selling alcohol. Four people were arrested for open container violations, nine for minors in possession, three for resisting arrest, and eight for using a fake ID to enter and purchase alcohol. Officers also arrested one person each for battery on a police officer and disturbing the peace by simple drunk.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State University Police Department, Alcohol and Tobacco Control, and the Alcoholic Beverage Control were involved in the operation.

Reggie’s owners could not be reached before this afternoon’s publication of Daily Report PM.