Japanese restaurant to open at Electric Depot in early 2019

BŌRU, an authentic Japanese restaurant, is the latest tenant to announce it will join the Mid City mixed-use development Electric Depot in early 2019.

The restaurant concept—being developed by the Ichiban Group, including owners Patrick and Ronnie Wong—will offer a variety of Japanese-inspired bowls, including house-made ramen and poké dishes.

“I wanted to take things to the next level and be as authentic as possible,” says Patrick Wong in a prepared statement. “Electric Depot is a great up-and-coming space in Baton Rouge, and I love the Mid City community.”

Patrick Wong recently trained in Japan under esteemed chefs Makado Tada, of Tsuruichiya fame, and Takeshi Koitani, who owns the Jiraigen Syndicate. He’s also trained under Chef Keizo Shimamoto of Ramen Shack in New York, who is considered one of the top ramen chefs in the U.S.

While the Wongs will offer many of the same dishes available at their sushi and hibachi restaurant Ichiban, BŌRU will have more dishes in a more affordable, bowl form. BŌRU means “bowl” in Japanese.

The Japanese restaurant joins City Roots, a new coffee concept by Community Coffee board chairman Matt Saurage, in occupying a building next to Red Stick Social, a boutique entertainment venue that is eyeing a February grand opening.

About 5,000 square feet of retail space remains available for tenants at Electric Depot, the redeveloped former Entergy site at 1509 Government Street.