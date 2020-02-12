Audit report says Louisiana must develop water management plan 

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor says the state is facing significant threats to its water resources and must act to develop a statewide plan to manage them.

Auditor Daryl Purpera released the report this week, detailing how the state is battling water issues on a number of fronts, including water level decline, saltwater intrusion and other states wanting to use Louisiana’s water sources to make up for their own shortfalls.

One of the most notable highlights from the report says the state has spent $5.3 million on a dozen studies on water resources and management over the past 64 years, most of which recommended Louisiana develop a statewide water management plan—yet the state has not done so.

Many of those studies also recommended regional planning processes and oversight, which a number of other states have. The report notes that five out of seven states reviewed in the region—Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Virginia—have a statewide, comprehensive water management plan. Alabama and Mississippi do not.

It does credit the state for taking “some steps to mitigate its water issues” but adds that giving state and local entities more authority to manage water resources, such as the authority to regulate water use, could help.

It traced most of these issues back to “excessive groundwater withdrawals,” stemming from population growth, agricultural demand and “shifting weather patterns.”

The report was sent to Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, with a number of legislative suggestions, including:

• Ensure the water resource monitoring network is continuously reviewed to give oversight entities the information they need to properly manage the state’s water resources;

• Determine if more authority should be given to the Department of Natural Resources to restrict water withdrawals on new and existing wells;

• Develop regional bodies, or a regional planning process;

• Require a cooperative endeavor agreement to withdraw running water;

• Require valuation and re-evaluation models for determining the fair market value of the state’s water resources;

• Designate a person or entity to develop a comprehensive water resource management plan.

Read the full report or a one-page summary here.