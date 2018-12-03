Audit questions LED’s film tax credit program forecasts, economic impact

Louisiana Economic Development may have overstated the economic impact of the Motion Picture Tax Credit program, and did not provide sufficient documentation to support the program’s forecasted credits and expenditures for 2017, according to an audit released this morning by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

Auditors questioned the reliability of LED’s forecasted credits issued and qualified expenditures for fiscal year 2017 for the film tax credit program—as well as the Sound Recording Investor Tax Credit and the Musical and Theatrical Production Income Tax Credit programs—because LED could not provide adequate documentation to support its calculations for nine out of the 15, or about 60%, forecast data elements.

The audit also says LED may have overstated the film tax credit program’s economic impact in its annual Unified Economic Development Budget Report because LED used only the upper estimates from a contracted study in its budget report and did not included the accompanying lower estimates.

In the annual budget report, LED must include the estimated economic impact for its economic development programs. LED contracted with Loren C. Scott & Associates to prepare an economic impact study, focusing on four impact areas: new business sales, new household earnings, jobs supported and state tax revenues. The study for the film tax credit program included a range of low to high estimates for each outcome to account for uncertainty surrounding the number of out-of-state people who benefit.

But LED referenced only the higher estimates in its report, which assumes all film production expenses that qualified for the credit were paid to individuals and businesses based in Louisiana.

For example, LED estimated $893 million in Louisiana spending in its report for 2016, whereas the economic impact study estimated a range between $670 million to $893 million, according to the audit.

“This assumption could lead the report’s readers to assume that the economic impact of the program is greater than the true impact,” reads the audit.

The audit provides two recommendations: LED should document how it prepares forecast figures in its budget report so reliability can be evaluated, and it should include the range of economic impact estimates instead of including only the highest estimates.

LED disagreed with both recommendations. In a response to the forecast issues, LED says that due to the newly imposed legislative caps on the film tax credit program, it’s “not necessary” for the agency to document their forecasts.

“There is no finding by the LLA of inaccuracy in the projections that were provided,” LED says in its written response, adding it provided all requested documentation.

In regard to economic impact estimates, LED says it believes that the best data to present “demonstrates the highest economic impact, and conversely, the highest (worst) negative impact to the state’s fiscal standing.”

