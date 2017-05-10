Assembly Required to kick off next week with women in leadership conference

A new conference series that marries dinner conversation with the TED Talks format, followed by a live concert, will kick off next week in Baton Rouge, with the first lineup of speakers featuring women in leadership positions.

Assembly Required will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood. The event—the first of four to take place—includes a dinner catered by Old School Eats.

The event aims to connect creatives from different industries and highlight, recruit and retain Louisiana talent while connecting people with national speakers. It also aims to spur action in the local community.

“We realized that a lot of people are leaving Louisiana. We ourselves have faced the brain drain,” says Kenny Nguyen, one of the event’s organizers. “There’s a lot of cool things to do in Louisiana, and we wanted to keep the creatives together.”

The first event will focus on the power of women in leadership positions. Featured speakers include:

Sharon Weston Broome, Baton Rouge mayor

Dima Ghawi, leadership speaker and coach

Lisa Wang, co-founder of SheWorx and four-time U.S. national champion gymnast

Christina Troitino, Facebook channel marketing manager and Forbes contributor

Elizabeth Brooks, CMO/CSO/GM Growth, Brand and Digital Leader

Alejandra Juan, Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs communications director

Karen Case, Old School Eats

“We want to have a strong message of ‘How can you be so good they can’t ignore you,’” Nguyen says.

In addition to women in leadership, Assembly Required’s other events will focus on food, storytelling, and brand and technology, a growing sector in Baton Rouge.

Dinner also will be served, and a performance by Ship of Fools will close out the event. Nguyen says a shared food experience adds a more “human” element to the event.

“Food really helps break down barriers,” he says. “Old School Eats is catering the event. We know that food is so important because food is where the real conversation happens.”

Time is running out to buy tickets for the event. General admission tickets cost $45. Only 21 tickets were left as of 11:04 a.m. today as 109 were sold. Get more pricing information and purchase tickets for next week’s event.

—Alexandria Burris