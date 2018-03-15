Asian-influenced restaurant opening in downtown Baton Rouge

Chow Main Restaurant—a new restaurant that bills itself as “Southern-based, with Asian taste”—is opening downtown in an outparcel of the Galvez Garage at the corner of Main and 5th streets in May.

The restaurant is a fast-casual concept from 24-year-old Austin Wong, whose family owns Paul Wong’s Chinese and Sushi, with locations in Main Street Market as well as Port Allen.

Wong says his new venture will operate separately from his family’s business. Wong will serve healthy, cold and hot cuisine influenced by his heritage and the time he spent studying aboard in Asia. His mother is from Taiwan; his father, from Hong Kong.

“It’s a place for downtown employees who are busy and want to get sustenance that’s affordable and healthy,” he says.

Wong is still working out details about his restaurant and menu. He’s renovating a 1,060-square-foot suite in the Galvez Garage. Permits were issued for the project Tuesday.