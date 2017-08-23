Up from the ashes: Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 8

Samsung is trying to move past last year’s disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking—and reduced battery capacity with safety in mind.

Unveiled today, The Associated Press reports, the Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15, in the U.S.—about the same time Apple is expected to release its new iPhones. Advance orders for the Note 8 begin Thursday. Last year’s Note 7 had to be recalled after dozens spontaneously caught fire because of defective batteries.

The Galaxy Note 8’s screen measures 6.3 inches diagonally. The phone also boasts two camera lenses on the back—one with twice the magnification—allowing for sharper close-ups.

The phone is among the most expensive, at about $950. By contrast, the iPhone 7 starts at about $650 and the S8 at $750. Samsung’s Note phones tend to be niche products aimed at people who use their phones more than the average consumer.

Read more from The Associated Press, and check out the new Galaxy Note 8 on Youtube.