Ascension group eyes fall ballot for parish manager proposal

The Ascension Parish group proposing a new form of local government, in which an appointed parish manager would replace the elected parish president, are pushing to get the measure on the ballot this fall.

The effort has been in the works since last year, and the business leaders behind the group, a 501(c)(4) called A Better Ascension, convinced the Parish Council to publicly vet the idea at meetings last fall, and held its own meetings. The group is working against a summer deadline this year.

“We definitely want to be on the fall ballot,” says J. Hudson, spokesman for A Better Ascension. “We have a little bit of time before we need it to be approved by the council.”

The council last year didn’t officially advance the proposal, however, and now, A Better Ascension is backing a plan in which the council would create a commission to study that parish charter—including the parish manager idea—and make recommendations. The council would have to approve the charter changes to put them on a ballot, and voters would have to approve the amendments this fall. The ideal timeline would give the group around three months to campaign for the measure, Hudson says.

Backers of the proposal to replace the elected parish president—currently Kenny Matassa, who is under indictment on bribery charges—say the move would create a more efficient and less corrupt government, and point to other counties throughout the U.S. that have seen results from the move to an appointed manager. Opponents decry the move as a step away from democracy by taking away the public’s ability to elect its leader.

Hudson says A Better Ascension is confident the council will move forward with the charter commission at its meeting in February, then its work would begin in March. The commission would take 60 to 90 days to review the charter and recommend changes.

Council chairman Bill Dawson says he’s still weighing the idea of creating a charter commission, but says other council members have advocated for it. He says he didn’t put the proposal on Thursday’s agenda because he was unsure whether he would still be the chairman, but he expects to have a sense of what the council will do in the coming weeks.

It’s still unclear who would serve on the charter commission, but the scope would likely be broader than simply reviewing the parish president position. Councilman Oliver Joseph, who formerly supported the parish manager idea before backing off after hearing public comment, wants to come up with a “compromise” between the two groups through charter changes. He also wants to increase the parish president’s pay to be in line with leaders of other parishes.

But not everyone agrees on the charter commission, or on the parish manager idea. Councilman Daniel “Doc” Satterlee says a charter commission would be a huge undertaking, and council members would be unlikely to have enough time to properly review the parish’s charter.

He prefers taking the proposal through the normal committee process, and says his committee, the Strategic Planning committee, would be a logical choice to hear it. Satterlee strongly opposes the idea, calling it a knee-jerk reaction to having an indicted parish president.

“I’ll bet you most of my colleagues regret it ever got as far as it did,” he says, “because the people don’t want this.”

—Sam Karlin